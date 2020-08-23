Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Opposition leader Fayulu is back to push elections

By Afolake Oyinloye

with AFP

DRC Elections

DRC opposition leaders, Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito returned to Kinshasa Saturday after several months of absence.

They’ve both been abroad due to the suspension of international flights following the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders, members of the Lamuka coalition landed at N'djili airport shortly before 1pm local time.

The two politicians took a few minutes in the VIP lounge at the airport where theywere received by Lisanga Bonganga and Devos Kitoko.

After N'djili airport, Fayulu and Muzito will hold a meeting at St. Theresa's Square in N'djili for the first time in 2020.

