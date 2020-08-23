Mali: ECOWAS optimist over talks with military junta

The ECOWAS envoy, which arrived in Mali saturday for talks with the military junta, has called on restoring power in the country to a civilian government.

The head ECOWAS delegate highlighted the efforts of Mali's military to avoid bloodshed in the country after the recent coup.

The delegation headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan were granted access to the former Malian president , They didn’t not provide details on the talks with the members of the military junta nor with the ousted president. However, Goodluck Jonathan reassured that Keita was doing well. Ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are being held at the Kati military base outside of the capital, Bamako.