Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tanzania: Lissu named main opposition candidate

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Afolake Oyinloye

with AFP

Presidential elections

Tundu Lissu named as the main opposition candidate for presidential votes.

Tanzania's main opposition, Chadema party on Tuesday unanimously approved Tundu Lissu 's candidacy for the October 28 general election after he won a party vote.

Heavyweight Lissu, a former MP and Chadema's deputy chairman, was shot 16 times in a 2017 assassination attempt.

He returned to the East African country from exile last month and described Magufuli's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "a national embarrassment".

Tanzania has not released official coronavirus figures since late April, and unlike most African countries, it has taken no specific measures against the pandemic. Magufuli has repeatedly asserted that Tanzania has no coronavirus patients.

The country's opposition fears the general election will take place in a climate of violence and intimidation, and has called for the formation of an independent electoral commission.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..