COVID-19: 6 nations account for 78% cases in Africa

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in Africa according to the World Health Organization.

Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its latest update issued on Monday, said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent roseto 957,035 as of Monday.

It also revealed the number of deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 20,288 deaths on Monday.

The agency stressed that some 611,957 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.

South Africa has recorded more than a half a million cases of COVID-19, the highest in Africa, with the number of infections continuing to rise rapidly.

South Africa has 516,862 confirmed cases and 8,539 deaths, followed by Egypt with 94,483 cases and Nigeria with 43,841 cases according to Africa CDC.

Confirmed cases in South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria and Morocco account for about 78 percent of the continent's total.

Amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the African continent, the Africa CDC on Tuesday said 34 African countries are under "full border closure" in an effort to stop the spread.