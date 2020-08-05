Côte d'Ivoire: More than 900,000 new voters enlisted

More than 900,000 eligible voters were enrolled, taking the numbers to 7.5 million before the presidential race.

The Electoral Commission revised the 2018 list, estimating that five million Ivorians were not registered.

Controversies linger about the absence of Laurent Gbagbo, Guillaume Soro and Charles Blé Goudé, who are currently facing prosecutions.

"...for them to bring this situation which they consider unlawful to the attention of the Independent Electoral Commission. And in the framework of that revision, with supporting evidence, we will verify whether they do indeed meet the conditions prescribed by law, and in so doing we will grant their request. If this is not the case, they will be struck off the electoral register in accordance with the law," says Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission.

The FPI, having lost former president Gbagbo as its leader, will be headed by Affi Nguessan.

However, the situation remains the same for the PDCI represented by Henri Konan Bedié, .

Speculations of the incumbent president, Alassane Ouattara, running for a third term, will be confirmed on September 1 at the closing of nominations.