Ex-mayor of Congo capital Brazzaville jailed for corruption

Republic of the Congo
Former mayor of Brazzaville, capital of Congo Republic, Christian Roger Okemba; has been sentenced to 5 years in prison over charges of corruption.
Head of the criminal court of Brazzaville, Christian Oba, confirmed that, the former mayor was found guilty of embezzling of public funds. His wife, Anastasie Eléonore Okemba, was also handed a three-year suspended sentence.
The Okembas are to pay the Brazzaville mayor’s office a fine of 304,000 euros in addition to their sentences. Six other co-accused persons were found guilty of complicity, including former budget director general, Nicolas Okandzi
According to his lawyers, they will file an appeal. Okemba had been accused in February by municipal officials of transferring more than 1.9 million euros to a private account for the municipality.
Dieudonné Bantsimba succeeded him in May to complete his term of office, which runs until 2022.
