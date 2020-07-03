Welcome to Africanews

Should African countries prolong border closure to EU? [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The European Union says travelers from the United States and most other countries would not be able to enter Europe beyond July 1, citing epidemiological factors for the decision. Other countries whose travel restrictions were extended include Brazil, Russia and India, which have seen their number of positive cases surge in recent weeks. The US, Brazil, Russia and India are the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases in the world.

Now, to the countries from whom visitors can come in- Australia, Canada and Japan. Others are Algeria, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Out of these 14 countries, only Rwanda and Algeria are from Africa. Till date Africa remains the least impacted continent on Coronavirus with nearly 400, 000 cases out of over 10 million world wide. There are mixed feelings over the list of approved countries for visit to the EU in light of this reality.

