Policing in Africa: a look at Kenya

We continue our series on POLICE ON THE SPOT, a look at the civil force’s role of prevention and detection of crime and the maintenance of public order. In recent days, cities around the world have seen enormous protests against police brutality and racism following the killing of another Black man in the United States, George Floyd at the hands of white officers.

We have been looking at the role or activities of the police in Africa. Yesterday we talked about Nigeria and Uganda. Today we take a look at Kenya and then go to Cameroon.

Now, earlier this month, protesters in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, staged a demonstration against police brutality, demanding justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings. The June 7 rally came days after a police watchdog said officers were involved in the killing of at least 15 people since authorities imposed a coronavirus curfew in late March.

‘Never again’ the protesters chanted! But the reality is that in fact there has been a spike in reported cases of police misconduct or brutality in the east African country since the dusk-to-dawn curfew and heightened security measures were imposed on March 27. Kenya’s Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), is now looking into reported cases.

Dr. Jimmy M Mwithi is head of the commission and joins us from Nairobi to talk more on this.