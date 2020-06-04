Bicycle to the 'economic rescue' of man in Kenya [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Wednesday June 3 2020 was World Bicycle Day. Its history dates back to April 2018, when the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day, acknowledging the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. As you may know, it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally sustainable means of transportation.
Our correspondent in Kenya, David Owino met with a man who lost his job from COVID-19 business closure but now uses his bicycle as a taxi to fend for his family. The bicycle was his daily commute to work and now his only source of income.
The story of Isaac Tindi in Nairobi Kenya.
