Nigeria coronavirus: 10,162 cases; Buhari to decide on lockdown

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, became the third African country to record over 10,000 cases of COVID-19. The milestone was reached on May 31 when 307 new cases took its tally to 10,162.

As Africa’s biggest economy, the federal government has continued to enforce regulations across the board even though most state governments have moved to relax restrictions.

Lagos being the economic nerve center is rolling out a progressive reopening of the economy. It is the most impacted state with over 5,000 cases as of May 31. Only Cross River State had yet to record a case.

The national response is led by the Presidential Task Force led by SGF Boss Mustapha along with a national coordinator and relevant ministers – chief among them, Health, Foreign Affairs and Education ministries.

This article is dedicated to covering events from the country throughout the month of June. Our May 2020 daily updates page also gives you a rundown of major activities.

Cases top 10,000; Task Force meets Buhari

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reached the 10,000 mark on May 31 with 307 new cases pushing Nigeria past the line only crossed till date by South Africa and Egypt. With 10,162 cases, Nigeria is only behind leader South Africa (32,683 cases) and Egypt (24,985 cases).

The Presidential Task Force, PTF, yesterday held their weekly briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidency. SGF and leader of the PTF, Boss Mustapha said they presented a report to Buhari in which they made recommendations on reopening places of worship, schools and businesses across the country.

“But you know that Mr President is the only one that can take decisions in respect of that. In the framework, the states are sub-nationals; they have their own responsibilities too.

So, it is in the exercise of those responsibilities that they met with religious bodies and agreed on the protocols and guidelines on how to open up. But in the framework of the national response, we are taking that into consideration,” he said.

The SGF stressed a long held position by the PTF that the states governments will take responsibility for the next phase of the lockdown relaxation.

Confirmed cases = 10,162

Number of deaths = 287

Recoveries = 3,007

Active cases = 6,868

Stats valid as of May 31, 2020

