Tunisia plans to launch home-built satellite

Tunisia is preparing to launch a 100% home-built satellite on November 15.

This satellite named “Challenge One” specializes in the Internet of Things. It is 100% made by Tunisian resources and skills, and thanks to a new technology, developed in Tunisia.

Challenge One is produced by TELNET Company with support from Russia. .

“All this is in the interest of creating a gateway between Russia and Tunisia, around space nano satellites, and the technology of the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Telnet’s Head of Innovation Activities, Anis Youssef.

It is scheduled to be launched from its Soyuz 2 spacecraft on November 15.