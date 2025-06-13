VivaTech 2025: Africa takes center stage with bold AI ambitions

The 9th edition of VivaTech, Europe's premier tech and innovation event, spotlighted Africa’s growing influence in the global tech ecosystem. Held in Paris, this year’s event highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as the dominant trend, offering a unique opportunity for African nations to leapfrog into the digital future.

François Bitouzet, VivaTech's Managing Director, emphasized the potential for a level playing field in this new technological era.

"If you didn’t have the cloud like France, blockchain like Africa, or massive data storage, it doesn’t matter. Everyone can start from scratch. And he said that with Africa’s digital talent and ability to surprise the world with innovation, AI is a powerful new frontier for them," he said.

Among the most prominent African delegations at VivaTech was Côte d’Ivoire, whose tech scene is rapidly becoming a continental powerhouse. Startups from the West African nation are leading the charge, especially in the fields of culture and digital innovation.

Philippe Yacé, founder and CEO of Sellarts, showcased his platform that bridges African artists with global buyers. "We’re creating a marketplace where artists can gain visibility and connect with international collectors. Digital tools are allowing African creativity to shine worldwide," he said.

Senegal also made a strong showing, with 15 startups participating in the search for strategic investment. Aïssatou Mbodji, Minister Delegate for Rapid Entrepreneurship of Women and Youth in Senegal, noted the mutual interest: "We’re looking for investors for our startups—but at the same time, investors are actively seeking out high-potential ventures in Africa’s emerging sectors."

Collaborating with African startups is increasingly a strategic advantage for large corporations like EDF. "Africa is the cradle of innovation," said Christ Anderson Ahoua Boua, Head of African Communications at EDF. "It may be frugal, but it’s agile. Big companies like ours are now co-creating with African startups to drive shared growth."

One of the highlights of VivaTech 2025 was the AfricaTech Awards, which honored breakthrough startups from across the continent. Entrepreneurs from Senegal, Congo, and Côte d’Ivoire took top honors, underlining the diversity and dynamism of Africa’s innovation scene.

With 45 African startups participating in the competition, the message was clear: Africa is not just catching up but helping shape the future of global tech.