"Courage through a lens", a Ugandan journalist's COVID-19 chronicle

Badru Katumba is a freelance photojournalist based in Kampala, Uganda. He is currently working on a project that documents the night lives of vendors who are staying at markets across the country for 14 days.

It follows a directive from the country’s authorities- that all vendors spending nights at the market, not go back home for two weeks so as to avoid contact that could expose them and their families to coronavirus. As of now, Uganda has 55 confirmed cases and over 20 have recovered.

Badru now shares with us details from his work