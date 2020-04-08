The recovery story of a COVID-19 patient [Morning Call]

More than four billion people in nearly 100 countries are in stay-at-home lockdowns put in place by government authorities across the world to fight the spread of COVID-19. According to a count carried out Tuesday from an AFP database, this represents more than half of the world’s population.

China’s Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, birth place of the pandemic, were the first to be confined at the end of January. But it has now lifted its 11 week lockdown and has recorded no new deaths from the virus.

According to a government count, nearly 4000 people died in China from over 80, 000 infections. Now, these figures have come in doubt as western countries get into their own battle.

In the US, over 13,000 deaths. In Europe over 50,000. And, how about the continent? The number of cases in Africa has risen above 10,000 and the death toll moved closer to 500 on Tuesday.

So, that was the grim factual picture there. But there are also good stories. The stories of thousands or tens of thousands if not more that have beaten the virus.

With us on the programme is one. Maamum Kato, a Ugandan based in London who recovered from the virus.