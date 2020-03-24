Madagascar in lockdown after confirmed cases of COVID-19 [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Two of Madagascar’s cities are on lockdown. The reason? Well, you just might know. An effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus across the Indian Ocean nation.
President Andry Rajoelina in a televised nationwide address ordered the lockdown from Monday saying “Everyone, stay at home!”.
The cities are that of Antananarivo and Toamasina in the east. The army has also been mobilised to enforce the lockdown.
We hear more in this report.
