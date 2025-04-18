Moscow International Film Festival kicks off in Russian capital

The Russian capital kicked off the 47th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) on Thursday.

Stars and directors strutted down the red carpet in a stunning array of eye-catching outfits, posing for photos.

For some, the opening night was unmissable.

“It’s a very very lovely city, and the Moscow Festival is oldest and among most prestigious festivals in the world. And I’m so happy because I’m here. Thank you very much" Jafar Sadeghi, Iranian filmmaker and director of “Trick” documentary said.

The festival program of one of the world's oldest film festivals includes films from 50 countries this year, showcasing a total of 200 films as part of all programs, the organizers said.

One of them will be 'Dream Studio in Madagascar'.

“It’s kind of a road movie film. It’s three guys (going) from Korea to Madagascar, Africa, they want to find their dream, and finally they find out their dream. This film is making dream film.” Chosin Zeong, South Korean film director said.

Some films will be vying for top prizes in the festival's four competitions.