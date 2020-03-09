Outspoken Emir of Nigeria's Kano State dethroned

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Outspoken Emir of Nigeria’s ancient Kano State has been dethroned in a long awaited move following months of tension between him and the state governor.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned by the state’s Executive Council special sitting that took place today. The council unanimously approved his dethronement according to a tweet by special assistant to state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Emir has held the post since 2014. He had previously served as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. His outspokenness on critical social issues that was at variance with the state policy is believed to be at the heart of his rift with Ganduje.

A statement read by the Secretary to the state Government Usman Alhaji identified disloyalty as part of reason for the dethronement. A new Emir is to be announced later.

The former Emir was the subject of multiple anti-corruption allegations from a state mandated body. Analysts say the rift also led to the breaking up of the Kano Emirate into five parts.

Lawmakers in May 2019 voted to split into five parts, a traditional, religious role of Emir of Kano. A leadership structure that dates back to 200 years.

The Kano State House of Assembly passed a law establishing four additional emirates and by that leading to the choice of four first class emirs in the state. As per the law, the state will have the following emirates: Kano Emirate, Rano Emirate, Gaya Emirate, Karaye Emirate and Bichi Emirates.

Muhammad Sanusi II was officially the 14th Emir of Kano, a religious and historic region in the center of Nigeria’s north. He ascended the throne after the death of his uncle Alhaji Ado Bayero who ruled as Emir for over five decades.

