Campaigns begin for Mali's legislative [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We start off in Mali where campaigns kicked off officially on Sunday for the country’s upcoming parliamentary polls. The poll to elect 147 Mps takes place on Sunday March 29 and it comes after several postponements since 2018 due to insecurity in the country.

Members of political parties on Sunday took to the streets of Bamako and cities in other regions of the country drumming up support for their candidates.

Now, though the campaigns finally bring respite that the elections would hold this time after several postponements, challenges remain in fact beyond the security situation in the west African country.

The Morning Call



The Morning Call



