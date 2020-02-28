CHAN 2020: Cameroon says all is set

The Morning Call
A few days before the start of CHAN 2020, Cameroon is ready to host the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship scheduled from April 4th to 25th.
According to the authorities, in the three cities which will host the event namely Douala, Limbe and Yaounde, the various stadiums are ready and the road infrastructure around these stadiums is being rehabilitated.
The city of Douala is the one which will host the most matches of the competition with two sites selected for the CHAN 2020 which are the 50,000 seat Japoma Stadium and the Bepanda Omnisport Stadium with a capacity of 40,000 seats.
For Joseph Dion Ngute, everything was scrutinized, accesses, water tanks, the lawn, the stands, press rooms, locker rooms, training rooms and weight training, medical centers, hotels, parking lots.
In Yaounde, only one site has been ready for months, namely the Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisport Stadium which will host the competition. This is also where the opening and closing match of this CHAN will be played.
