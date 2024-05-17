Al Ahly and Esperance Tunis prepared for CAF Champions League final

It’s all systems go for the first leg match of the blockbuster Confederation of African Football Champions League final on Saturday.

Eleven-time winners, Al Ahly, will face off against four-time champions, Esperance de Tunis, who will be playing in front of a home crowd.

The Egyptian side are favourites to win the trophy a record-extending 12th time after an unbeaten 12-game run to the title.

But goalkeeper, Mohamed El Shenawy, says that while the team has experience reaching the finals, each one is a different match altogether.

“”The fans make a huge difference of course, but at the end of the day we like reaching this stage and playing in front of fans in Tunis or any other place in Africa. The team that succeeds is the team that prepares well and is well-focused," he says.

The Tunisian team have also impressed and are back in the final for the first time since completing back-to-back Champions League triumphs in 2019.

Head coach, Miguel Cardoso, says the team has been working hard in preparation for the match in terms of physical and mental conditioning, tactics, and strategy.

“It was easy to prepare for it as the motivation is at the highest level. We are going into this confrontation with a big ambition to win, and at the same time with respect for the opponent,'' he says.

The game gets underway in Tunis on Saturday at 21h Central Africa Time.