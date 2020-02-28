Algeria's 'Hirak' protesters still defiant

Hirak protesters in Algeria are still defiant. On Friday, February 28, they took to the streets in Algiers for the first day of a protest which enters its second year.

The number of protesters has however declined since the movement began on February 22, 2019.

“Our main demand is the change of the system, and everything that goes against this demand is unacceptable and we consider it a diversion. All those whom they chose does not concern us. We will keep on coming out until the system is changed. Regarding our state of mind, the people are angry”, 50-year old Azzedine said.

It is up to us to choose our president, it should not be imposed by the army.

For 58-year old Norredine “The constitution is on the street, we do not recognize theirs, Tebboune (Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune) and his government is illegitimate, we want the application of article seven and eight, it is up to us to choose our president, it should not be imposed by the army, the army is stepping over us. We are fed up.”

According to local journalists, several other protests were held in different cities across the country.

Mass protests broke out a year ago last Saturday in response to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s desire for a 5th term after 20 years in office.

