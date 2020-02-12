Libyan crisis: Has Africa been sidelined? [Spotlight]

Futuris
In this Spotlight on the Libyan crisis and its aftermath, William Bayiha and Nyasha K Mutizwa revisit Africa’s alleged marginalisation in the process of resolving the ongoing conflict in the North African country.
04:52
Football: Congo to boost national selections
02:18
Developing environment-friendly ports in Africa
Congo-Brazza, Dutch PMs to open key agro investment forum in Amsterdam
Algeria military court affirms jail term for Bouteflika's brother, others
04:50
Nigeria wants launch of West Africa's Eco currency delayed [Business]
04:41
Guinea brace up for AU's AfCFTA [Morning Call]