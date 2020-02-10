Moroccans protest against U.S Middle East Peace Plan

Uproar in Morocco over U.S President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Thousands of them took to the streets of the capital Rabat to oppose the controversial Middle East Plan.

Sympathizers and trade unionists also called for a boycott of American products.

“This popular demonstration is not only to support a people but also to support truth and humanity”, Abdelkrim Berchid, a writer said.

For activist Mohamed Bahij ‘‘We are taking part today in this march in Rabat to support the Palestinian situation and to say no as Moroccans, Arabs and Muslims, no to the agreement of the century which does not represent either the free Moroccans, Arabs or Muslims. We are also here to say like most of the participants here that the Palestinian situation is everyone’s business.”))

This plan unveiled on January 28, is seen as favorable to the Israelis than Palestinians.

The plan has also been rejected by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

