Algerians rally for release of Left-wing party leader

Activists of the left-wing Workers’ Party in Algeria are demanding the release of Louisa Hanoune.

They demonstrated in the town of Blida, about 45 kilometres south-west of the capital, where Hanoune and Said Bouteflika, the jailed brother of the former president, are due to appear before a military court.

“Through this stand, in addition to the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Louisa Hanoune, we want to say that the Algerian people have the right to practice politics. We must stop the abuse and prejudice towards the freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Decision-making must return to the Algerian people in order for them to determine their fate”, Ramadane Youssef Tazibt, Vice President of Algeria’s workers’ party said.

We must stop the abuse and prejudice towards the freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

On Sunday, the Algerian military court began hearing an appeal against the 15-year jail sentence of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s brother, Said Bouteflika.

General Mohamed Lamine Mediene is also involved in the trial. He headed the Intelligence and Security Department for 25 years.

His former right-hand officials were General Athmane “Bachir” Tartag, and Louisa Hanoune, who had been secretary-general of the Left-wing Workers’ Party.

According to the court, they are allegedly met in March 2019 to conspire against plans of the army high command to force the departure of President Bouteflika.

AFP