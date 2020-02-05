Why stars are chasing citizenship in Africa [This is culture]

The Morning Call
2019 saw a lot of U.S-based celebrities and business executives visiting Africa for various reasons, but especially to trace their roots.
Why this new found love for Africa?
Watch Claudia Nsono talk with Tracye Campbell Fofie, an African-American who relocated to Cameroon in 2009, to get an understanding of the trend.
