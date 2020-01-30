'No one tells Guinea what to do' - Conde warns foreign meddlers

“No one tells Guinea what to do.” The words of Guinean President Alpha Condé, who has been facing a wave of opposition demonstrations for months.

In remarks made on Wednesday, Conde warned against foreign intruders and meddling by the international community.

Since mid-October, the Guinean opposition has been organizing demonstrations, sometimes harshly repressed, to block the president’s plans to run for a third term in office.

A 19-year-old student was killed on Wednesday in the Guinean capital, Conakry, in clashes with the police, according to a relative of the victim, who said Bah had been shot in the chest.

Another young man was also shot in the chest on Wednesday and was in intensive care, one of his brothers told AFP in the evening. Contacted by AFP, the Guinean police refused to comment.

However, in an interview with Africanews earlier this month, Guinean President Alpha Condé said, and I quote, “during the demonstrations the gendarmes are not armed and the police don’t have Kalakchikovs, but we have arrested civilians armed with arms.

Mamadou Bah’s death brings the death tally to 28 demonstrators killed since mid-October in clashes with police, which also cost the life of a gendarme, according to an AFP records.