São Tomé and Príncipe: President fires Prime Minister and government

Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Patrice Emery Trovoada meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. -
São Tomé and Príncipe
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
São Tomé and Príncipe's President, Carlos Vila Nova, has fired the country's Prime Minister, Patrice Emery Trovoada, and the government.
The move was announced in a statement published by the presidency on Monday.
Explaining the reasoning behind the move, the statement cited ''prolonged absences of the Prime Minister'' from the nation, among other reasons.
It also accused the government of being unable to provide solutions to the country's challenges, which it listed as ''economic and financial, and their social repercussions''.
