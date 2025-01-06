Welcome to Africanews

São Tomé and Príncipe: President fires Prime Minister and government

São Tomé and Príncipe: President fires Prime Minister and government
Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Patrice Emery Trovoada meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.   -  
Lintao Zhang/2018 Getty Images
By Rédaction Africanews

São Tomé and Príncipe

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

São Tomé and Príncipe's President, Carlos Vila Nova, has fired the country's Prime Minister, Patrice Emery Trovoada, and the government.

The move was announced in a statement published by the presidency on Monday.

Explaining the reasoning behind the move, the statement cited ''prolonged absences of the Prime Minister'' from the nation, among other reasons.

It also accused the government of being unable to provide solutions to the country's challenges, which it listed as ''economic and financial, and their social repercussions''.

Official press release from the Presidency of Sao Tome e Principe, published on 6 January 2025
