Chad: is Succès Masra being rejected by the opposition?

On October 31rst, an agreement in principle was signed between opposition leader, Succès Masra, and the Chadian government. Signed under the aegis of the Economic Community of Central African States', facilitator Félix Tshisékédi, it allowed Succès Masra to return to Chad, one year after the events of October 20th last year.

For Les Transformateurs, Masra Succès' party, the initiative was a significant milestone towards national reconciliation.

"We, the militants of this party, can only thank the President for having signed this agreement" shared Djimhodoum Ndig-ngar.

"It's to reconcile the Chadian people, as the President himself has said: there's a time for war and there's a time for reconciliation, for peace," added Allaramadji Moïse.

The document is far from unanimous, and has been condemned by opposition members of the Groupe de concertation des acteurs politiques (Gcap). The principal organ of discord is the general amnesty for the perpetrators of the murderous repression of October 20, 2022, which left 128 people dead, according to Chad's national human rights commission.

"If the government has contributed directly or indirectly to the massacres of our young people, then if the perpetrators are found guilty, let them answer," notes héophile Madjitoloum Yombombé, President of the Union des Travailleurs Progressistes pour la Cohésion (UTPC).

For political scientist Dr Evariste Ngarlem Toldé, the amnesty compromise reached between the transitional government and Les Transformateurs does not wipe out the international prosecutions.

"This is an agreement that only concerns the president of Les Transformateurs and the government, but it does not absolve the government of certain obligations. Tomorrow, perhaps the Chadian military will answer for some of their acts before the International Criminal Court," explains the Mr. Toldé.

This Sunday, Masra Succès has scheduled a meeting with his supporters, the very first since his return to the country.