Succès Masra urges dialogue and unity in Chad

Succès Masra, leader of the Les Transformateurs party  


By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Chad

On January 28 2025, Succès Masra, President of Les Transformateurs party, announced his intention to work alongside the current government to ensure the stability and development of the country.

In his statement, Masra reaffirmed his willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, considering that "this is the only way to make the upcoming mandate truly meaningful." He also emphasized the importance of national cohesion and overcoming political divisions to build a united Chad based on justice and equality.

The political landscape in Chad is evolving as the country gradually establishes new elected institutions, with the installation of members of parliament and mayors, and the upcoming senatorial elections. This institutional momentum signals the end of the transitional period and the beginning of a new chapter in the country's governance.

In response to these changes, Succès Masra has chosen to answer the call of President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno for dialogue and national unity. This marks a significant shift in the opposition's stance. After years of tension and protest, the acceptance of the presidential election results and the commitment to collaborate with the current government reflect a move toward a more inclusive and pragmatic approach.

