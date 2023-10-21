Chadians seek justice one year after deadly protests against junta

Innocent Tassinga was arrested on the eve of a protest against the extension of the transition period of the Chadian Junta. Like other demonstrators, he was detained at the Koro-Toro high-security prison. He spent 6 months in detention, before trials. He was later sentenced and then pardoned by the transitional president. One year after the deadly march, Innocent is still suffering the after-effects.

"What we went through wasn't exactly easy. It was inhuman. If I may say so, it was God who gave us the grace to be there," said Innocent Tassinga.

The crackdown on the peaceful march on October 20, 2022, left some 60 people dead, according to the government, and over 300, according to the organizers. The National Human Rights Commission claims 128 died. According to its chairman, Mahamat Nour Ibedou, it's time to take responsibility and compensate the victims.

Soundbite Mahamat Nour Ibedou, President of the CNDH (National Human Rights Commission): "People who looked after entire families are left in distress. So, the State should offer to help us try and understand this whole issue so that we can alleviate the situation a little".

Despite the efforts being made to restore calm, the tension still remains high, according to this political analyst.

Dr Yamigué Betinbaye, Political analyst: "What we can still retain one year on, is that to date, with a great deal of honesty, we can say that the truth has not yet been established either about the facts or about the actors involved, their identities," said Dr. Yamigué Betinbaye, a political analyst.

One year after this sinister event, some opponents who have left the country are still in exile, two months before the constitutional referendum that is supposed to pave the way for future elections.