Chad's ruling party wins two-thirds of the seats

Provisional results have shown that Chad's ruling party has won two-thirds of the seats in the legislative election which was boycotted by many in the opposition last month.

Results of the Dec. 29 election seal the country’s transition to constitutional rule more than three years after Deby seized control following the sudden death of his father and long-standing predecessor Idriss Deby Itno.

Deby's party, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, secured 124 of the 188 seats at the National Assembly. The participation rate was at 51.56%.

The vote, which also included municipal and regional elections, was Chad's first in more than a decade.

But opposition leader Succes Masra's Transformateurs party and several others boycotted the election, saying the vote was skewed and lacked transparency. The government has denied this.