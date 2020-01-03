Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Guinea-Bissau ruling party cries foul over opposition election win [Morning Call]

Guinea-Bissau ruling party cries foul over opposition election win [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Defeated candidate in the presidential elections, Domingos Simões Pereira, has said he will contest the results sighting electoral fraud.

Former Prime Minister Umaro Sissoco Embalo, was proclaimed on Wednesday the winner of the presidential election with 53.55% of the votes cast.

Minister of State, Aristides Ocante Da Silva reacts to these fraud accusations.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..