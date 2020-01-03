Guinea-Bissau ruling party cries foul over opposition election win [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Defeated candidate in the presidential elections, Domingos Simões Pereira, has said he will contest the results sighting electoral fraud.
Former Prime Minister Umaro Sissoco Embalo, was proclaimed on Wednesday the winner of the presidential election with 53.55% of the votes cast.
Minister of State, Aristides Ocante Da Silva reacts to these fraud accusations.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:20
Who will be Guinea-Bissau's next president?
01:46
All set for Guinea-Bissau's December 29 presidential poll runoff
Go to video
Ethiopia's multi-pronged protests of 2019 - Jawar, Sidama, Tigray, anti-Abiy
Go to video
Ethiopia PM, only African, on FT's 50 People of the Decade list
Go to video
2019 review: Africa elections – Algeria, Guinea Bissau, Mauritius, Namibia
01:17
Guinea-Bissau's president backs ex-PM Sissoco Embalo in run-off vote