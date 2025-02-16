Former Mauritian prime minister arrested in money-laundering probe

Mauritius
Former Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has been arrested and is facing money laundering charges, the state-run Financial Crimes Commission said early on Sunday.
It said he was taken into custody following searches by detectives from the commission at different locations, including at his residence.
Commission spokesperson, Ibrahim Rossaye said they found and seized cash to the value of $2.4 million dollars from a business linked to him.
The former prime minister's lawyer, said on Sunday his client has been provisionally charged and has denied the allegations.
Jugnauth was prime minister from 2017 until November last year when his Militant Socialist Movement suffered a crushing defeat in the general elections.
Following the polls, new Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced a public finances audit.
Days previously, he had questioned the accuracy of some government data compiled by the previous administration.
Last month, the country's former central bank governor was detained and released on bail after being charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.
