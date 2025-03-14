Ugandan judge convicted in UK human trafficking case

A Ugandan judge has been found guilty of human trafficking and conspiracy to intimidate a victim in a case that has shocked observers.

Lydia Mugambe, a High Court judge in Uganda and a UN judicial officer, was arrested under the Modern Slavery Act in the UK.

Police footage showed her expressing disbelief as officers informed her of the charges. She insisted she had diplomatic immunity and denied any wrongdoing.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Mugambe had exploited a young Ugandan woman, misleading her about the purpose of her travel to the UK and subjecting her to unfair working conditions.

The prosecution also claimed she conspired with Ugandan deputy high commissioner John Leonard Mugerwa to facilitate the woman’s entry into the country. In exchange, she allegedly agreed to intervene in a legal matter involving Mugerwa.

The victim, whose identity is protected, told the court she felt isolated and trapped while in the UK. Mugambe, who was pursuing a law PhD at the University of Oxford, denied coercing the woman into unpaid labor, saying she had always treated her with kindness.

Following her conviction, Thames Valley Police confirmed that the United Nations waived any diplomatic immunity Mugambe may have had as a UN judge.

Gasps were heard in the courtroom when the verdict was delivered, and proceedings were briefly halted after Mugambe appeared unwell.

This case highlights ongoing concerns over labor exploitation and the misuse of diplomatic privileges.