South Sudan arrests key Machar allies as tensions rise

South Sudanese authorities have arrested several key allies of First Vice President Riek Machar, including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol and Deputy Army Chief General Gabriel Duop Lam, amid rising political tensions. Soldiers have also surrounded Machar’s residence in the capital, Juba.

The arrests follow an attack by an armed group allied with Machar on a military base in Upper Nile state. No official reason has been given for the detentions, but Machar’s party warns that the move threatens the 2018 peace deal that ended South Sudan’s five-year civil war.

Spokespersons for Machar’s SPLM-IO party condemned the crackdown, calling it a violation of the peace agreement. They also raised concerns about growing military deployment around Machar’s home, warning that the situation could reignite conflict.

South Sudan’s army has accused Lam and his forces of working with White Army rebels, further escalating tensions. Calls are mounting for the immediate release of the detainees to prevent the crisis from spiraling into renewed violence.