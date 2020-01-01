Congo's veteran president Denis Sassou Nguesso set to run anew in 2021 [Morning Call]

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been chosen by his party to run again for the top job in 2021, having already led the central African country for a total of 35 years.

His re-election in 2016 sparked violence in a country where most of the five million people live below the poverty line despite huge oil reserves.

Africanews correspondent Laudes Martial gives us the reactions from the Congolese capital Brazzaville.