Algeria without its powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah [Morning Call]

Algeria buried its driving force behind its politics, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah.
This came just over a week after the leader had installed a new president at the helm of the oil-rich north african that has been rocked by a massive nationwide protest movement. The death of the powerful general adds to Algeria’s uncertainty.
Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid gives us insight into the atmosphere in Algiers.
