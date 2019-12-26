Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algeria without its powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah [Morning Call]

Algeria without its powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Algeria buried its driving force behind its politics, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah.

This came just over a week after the leader had installed a new president at the helm of the oil-rich north african that has been rocked by a massive nationwide protest movement. The death of the powerful general adds to Algeria’s uncertainty.

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid gives us insight into the atmosphere in Algiers.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..