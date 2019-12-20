Welcome to Africanews

Serie A: A racist anti-racism campaign? [Sports]

Italian football has experienced several racist incidents this season. Black players have especially been targeted for abuse prompting the authorities to launch a campaign to denounce the vice.

But the campaign has ended in even more controversy. An artist contracted to create a poster that symbolizes diversity and tolerance has been criticized for his logo which shows three monkeys of different colours and a message ‘Say No to Racism’.

Monkey cries have been used by racist fans to mock black players in Italy.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

