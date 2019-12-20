Serie A: A racist anti-racism campaign? [Sports]

The Morning Call
Italian football has experienced several racist incidents this season. Black players have especially been targeted for abuse prompting the authorities to launch a campaign to denounce the vice.
But the campaign has ended in even more controversy. An artist contracted to create a poster that symbolizes diversity and tolerance has been criticized for his logo which shows three monkeys of different colours and a message ‘Say No to Racism’.
Monkey cries have been used by racist fans to mock black players in Italy.
Go to video
'Racists are stupid': Yaya Toure, Ahmad Ahmad, Mario Balotelli
Go to video
2019 FIFA rankings: Algeria, Madagascar, Nigeria, South Africa win big
02:00
Women's football gain's momentum in Sudan [Grand Angle]
Go to video
Ballon d'Or: Senegal's Sadio Mane hopes to win 'childhood dream of mine'
12:01
Controversial CAF super cup 2019 to be played in Doha [Football Planet]
Go to video
FIFA president on a mission 'to do great things for African football'