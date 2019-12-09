Marrakech international film festival 2019

Films from Africa and the Middle East were in the spotlight in Morocco, from 29 November to 7 December, for the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival.

An edition that saw the participation of film stars such as Harvey Keitel, Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton and Robert Redford, who received a lifetime achievement award.

Toby Wallace won the Best Actor Award for his role in the Australian comedy “Babyteeth”, directed by Shannon Murphy.

And Tunisian Ala Eddine Slim was named best director for “Tlamess”, a drama about a soldier who deserted the army after his mother’s death.