Culture Club reunites at Tribeca Film Festival for emotional documentary premiere

The creators of Boy George & Culture Club reunited on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for the world premiere of a deeply personal new documentary. Guitarists Roy Hay and Mikey Craig joined the celebration, reflecting on the highs, lows, and lasting legacy of one of the 1980s’ most iconic bands.

For Mikey Craig, watching the film stirred up powerful memories. He reflected on the band’s early days, saying it was a mix of joy and struggle. “Sometimes it hurts a bit," he admitted. "But we had such a wonderful time. We were four guys trying to make our way in the world. We collided together, and Culture Club was born. There were ups and downs, of course, but it was a beautiful time in our lives.”

Roy Hay echoed that emotion and also expressed concern about the current state of the music industry. “There aren’t many bands left anymore. Most new acts are solo artists or hip hop. I think people still want bands, but the industry doesn’t support them. It’s all about having twelve songwriters and one producer like Max Martin—it’s ruining the soul of music. I’m with Dave Grohl: grab your mates, get in a garage, and just play.”

The documentary dives deep into the group’s meteoric rise to fame—and the dramatic fall that followed. Central to the story is the fiery and complicated romance between frontman Boy George and drummer Jon Moss, a relationship that defined much of the band’s early years.