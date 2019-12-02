Is kinky the new cool? [This is culture]

The Morning Call
More and more people are joining what has become the natural hair movement.
Although some hide it under under braids, headgears, wigs or weaves, the number of naturalists is increasing by the day.
Claudia Nsono asked creative thinker and development communicator specializing in cultural competence, Sanaaheneba Akua Manfo, why more people are beginning to embrace their natural hair.
Take a look.@claudiansono
01:02
