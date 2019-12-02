Welcome to Africanews

Is kinky the new cool? [This is culture]

Claudia NSONO

More and more people are joining what has become the natural hair movement.

Although some hide it under under braids, headgears, wigs or weaves, the number of naturalists is increasing by the day.

Claudia Nsono asked creative thinker and development communicator specializing in cultural competence, Sanaaheneba Akua Manfo, why more people are beginning to embrace their natural hair.

Take a look.

