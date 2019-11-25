One-in-three women experience physical, sexual abuse- UN [Morning Call]

A staggering one-in-three women, experience physical and sexual abuse while half of women killed worldwide were killed by their partners or family. But it is not only that.

Violence perpetrated against women is as common a cause of death and incapacity for those of reproductive age and that is said to be as cancer, and a greater cause of ill health than in fact road accidents and malaria combined.

All of these are grim statistics you may say, but the facts speak for themselves and can not be ignored according to the United Nations.

Today November 25 is the international day for the elimination of violence against women and to address the issue, this year’s theme for the U.N. day is “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape”.