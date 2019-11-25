Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

One-in-three women experience physical, sexual abuse- UN [Morning Call]

One-in-three women experience physical, sexual abuse- UN [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A staggering one-in-three women, experience physical and sexual abuse while half of women killed worldwide were killed by their partners or family. But it is not only that.

Violence perpetrated against women is as common a cause of death and incapacity for those of reproductive age and that is said to be as cancer, and a greater cause of ill health than in fact road accidents and malaria combined.

All of these are grim statistics you may say, but the facts speak for themselves and can not be ignored according to the United Nations.

Today November 25 is the international day for the elimination of violence against women and to address the issue, this year’s theme for the U.N. day is “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape”.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..