UN: more support needed for children born from misconduct by personnel

Catherine Pollard, the United Nations Under Secretary General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance has said that more support is needed for children born from misconduct by UN personnel.

“We have not always given the focus and attention over the years to this particular aspect of our work on improving conduct and discipline, but we now have a focus on this because these are children left behind,'' said Pollard.

''It really is our role as the United Nations to acknowledge our responsibilities and to work with the Member States who have the peacekeepers who have been part of this problem that we have been dealing with,” she added.

In some cases children are born and left behind in conflict zones where their father was serving.

The UN has received hundreds of paternity and child support claims since 2006 involving peace operations personnel.

"Many of the children born from MONUSCO peacekeepers are suffering, and their mothers lack the means to raise them. I ask MONUSCO to support and help them because soon, these children will be able to help the country. It is also important to help them find their fathers so that they can take responsibility," said a Congolese victim of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Member states are supposed to resolve these claims, but more than 70 percent remain unaddressed.