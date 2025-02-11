UNFPA provides safe spaces for women in CAR

Women and girls in the Central African Republic, including an estimated 73,000 pregnant women, face significant challenges in accessing reproductive health care and gender-based violence (GBV) services, as insecurity heightens their protection risks. Managed by UNFPA’s implementing partner, a health referral centre located in Bimbo provides essential maternal healthcare services to women in need.

These services include family planning, prenatal and postnatal care, as well as the clinical management of rape for GBV survivors.

The longstanding conflict has displaced approximately one in five people, either internally or abroad.

Clashes between parties to the conflict, attacks on civilians, and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law continue to be reported, particularly in the southeast and west of the country. Additionally, conflict in Sudan and instability in southern Chad have exacerbated vulnerabilities in the northeast and northwest regions.

In Bimbo, UNFPA also supports the Boeing Bimbo Safe Space, a vibrant hub of empowerment and learning that offers a diverse range of programmes. These include computer skills training in software like Excel and Word, as well as livelihood programmes such as baking and sewing. By equipping participants with practical skills, the safe space fosters independence and economic self-reliance, directly contributing to the reduction of GBV.

Delphine Gisèle Thile is a Gender-based Violence Case Manager:

“Here, when a woman arrives at our centre—particularly if she has been physically assaulted and is suffering from injuries or wounds—we take her in and provide care. We identify the individual and address her urgent needs. If she has visible injuries or is in pain, we focus on the health aspect by referring her to medical services. This is how we support vulnerable women and survivors of gender-based violence.”

Open to all women and girls—including GBV survivors—the safe space provides a welcoming and inclusive environment for displaced individuals and other community members. Survivors of violence receive compassionate care through private counselling, case management services, and psychological and medical support, helping them heal from trauma. Additionally, other women participate in life skills training and revenue-generating activities that enable them to earn a living.

“I never touched a computer before. But thanks to this centre, I began to learn. And it felt good. Even with smartphones - I didn't know how to handle them before. Now, in this centre, I'm starting to use computers properly. And on the computer screen, I know the names of everything. And that's done me a lot of good, and it's opened up my life. My life is coming back to me,” says Kapare Sidoine who is a survivor of gender-based violence:

The centre also serves as a platform for sensitization sessions, promoting awareness and understanding of GBV within the broader community and raising awareness of available services. By combining education, healing, and income generation, the Boeing Bimbo Safe Space stands as a beacon of hope, empowering women and girls to rewrite their narratives and embrace brighter, safer futures.

Dr Martha Augustine Kirimat, Minister for Gender Promotion, Protection of Women, Family and Children, Central African Republic says: “If the funding is stopped, it means that our women and girls who are victims will no longer be taken care of. And if they're not taken care of, you can see the repercussions, the repercussions on the well-being of the individual, on the population and also on the State.”

The maternal mortality rate in our country is one of the highest in the sub-region, among the highest in the world: over 800 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births. This is enormous! So, what will happen if the funding stops? The impact will be severe on maternal and child health in terms of the increase.”

In 2024, UNFPA supported a total of 12 safe spaces across the Central African Republic, providing GBV case management, psychosocial support, and livelihood training. With additional funding, UNFPA aims to expand its reach by opening more safe spaces across the country, ensuring that women and girls feel safe, supported, and empowered.