Celebrating the strength and resilience of African women in Paris

In the heart of Paris, on the iconic Avenue Saint-Honoré, a private mansion opened its doors to the Women of Valour event. For the first time in France, this gathering celebrated the inspiring journeys of African women, offering a platform for their stories of resilience, triumph, and transformation.

Doreen Avio, a renowned journalist and radio host, expressed her motivation for attending: "I decided to come to support our sisters. And also to be part of these women who are sharing their incredible stories." Her presence was just one example of how the event fostered solidarity and empowerment among women.

More than just a conference, Women of Valour provided a space where women could find the tools they need to build their futures and thrive. The event encouraged participants to engage with each other, share their experiences, and gain new insights for personal and professional growth.

"Welcome to Women of Valour 2025 in Paris! Let’s make this evening special and inspiring for all of us," the event organizers proclaimed, setting the tone for an evening filled with inspiration and empowerment.

Nana Aba Anamoah, the founder of Women of Valour, spoke passionately about the importance of unity among women and the need for gender equality. "As women, we know that we need to be there for each other, that we need to support one another. We are not in competition with men. Together, we want them to understand one simple thing: we want equal opportunities and gender parity. That’s why I created this event," she shared.

The event featured several inspiring women who took to the stage to share their personal journeys of overcoming adversity. One of the most powerful stories came from Mami Gyamfua Yeboah, a single mother who transformed her life and became an influential businesswoman. As the founder of Oh My Hair, Mami turned her challenges into opportunities, encouraging others to do the same. "Even if you try and fail, failure is not the end. It’s part of success. As a young girl or boy growing up, think of success as something that brings you joy and fulfilment, and about the impact you have on others as a person," she said.

The Women of Valour event was filled with powerful, emotional moments. The speakers’ journeys left a lasting impression on all those in attendance. Benjamin Owusu, a participant, shared how the strength of the women impacted him deeply: "As a man, the strength of women really inspired me."

Winnie, another attendee, reflected on how the event pushed her to take bold steps: "I need to have the courage to do everything I want to do."

With inspiring stories, resilience, and an incredible energy that permeated the room, Women of Valour was a celebration of all the women who dare to lead, inspire, and create change. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the event sent a powerful message: every woman has the power to change the world.