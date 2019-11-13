Uganda opposition to drag President Museveni to ICC [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Opposition politicians in Uganda are collecting signatures they hope to reach 1.2 million from Ugandans so as to petition the International Criminal Court ICC over alleged human rights abuse and violations from President Yoweri Museveni.
