Uganda: Police crackdown on protest of journalists and students [Morning Call]

The Uganda Editors’ Guild has expressed concern and condemned in the strongest terms the attacks and restrictions on journalists covering a fees strike at Makerere University.

The Ugandan police and military is alleged to have on multiple occasions since October 22, 2019 cracked down on student protests over fee increases at Makerere University in Kampala.

The security forces are reported by the Editors’ guild to have fired teargas into student residences, dormitories, and arrested many students without charge.