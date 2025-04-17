Trump administration threatens Harvard over foreign student visas and protest ties

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned Harvard University that it may lose the right to enroll foreign students if it fails to meet federal demands for visa-related information. The move marks a sharp escalation in the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure U.S. universities amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Wednesday the cancellation of two DHS grants worth over $2.7 million to Harvard. In a letter to the university, Noem demanded records by April 30 concerning what she described as “illegal and violent activities” by foreign students on campus.

“If Harvard cannot verify it is fully complying with its reporting obligations, it will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students,” Noem said.

A Harvard spokesperson acknowledged the letter and reiterated the university’s earlier statement that it will comply with the law but “will not surrender its independence or constitutional rights.”

This development comes as part of a broader crackdown by former President Donald Trump’s administration on universities linked to protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza. The administration accuses demonstrators—some of whom are international students—of supporting extremist ideologies. Protesters, including Jewish student groups, say their actions are aimed at defending Palestinian rights and denouncing violence in Gaza, not promoting antisemitism.

The administration has reportedly revoked hundreds of student visas and is pursuing deportation cases against foreign students involved in the protests. Trump has also proposed removing Harvard’s tax-exempt status. According to CNN, the IRS is reviewing this proposal, though Harvard argues it would be legally unjustified and harmful to its financial aid programs and medical research.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has frozen $2.3 billion in Harvard's federal funding and is reviewing $9 billion more. It has also targeted other top U.S. universities like Columbia, Princeton, and Cornell over similar concerns, particularly around diversity and inclusion programs and student activism.

Critics, including human rights groups, warn that the crackdown poses serious threats to academic freedom and free speech. They also raise concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment fueled by government rhetoric during the Israel-Gaza war.

Harvard maintains that it continues to combat all forms of discrimination while protecting the rights of its students to express dissent.