South Africa to face off England in rugby world cup final [Sports]

The 2019 edition of the rugby world cup has produced some of the finest actions in Japan with well served revenge packages as South Africa and England face off in Saturday’s final match.

Cup holders New Zealand were rammed by England 19-7 at the semi finals, while South Africa who finished 3rd in 2015 narrowly edged Wales 19-16 in the second semi finals.

The third place match will be played later this morning between New Zealand and Wales.

This far in the competition interesting statistics popping up with South Africa enjoying the lion’s share of most points recorded, 230 in the 20 team competition which started on September 20th and will end on November 2nd.

43 matches have been played this far with 275 tries scored.

Japan’s Yu Tamura is top scorer with 51 points while Josh Adams of Wales has attempted and converted 6 tries.

We move over to talk football

A remarkable start for African representatives at the on going Fifa U17 world cup as 3 out of the 4 teams make the knock out stage.

With two victories after two games, Nigeria, Angola and Senegal sail through with one group game to spare, while African champions Cameroon lost their opener.

Nigeria eased pass Hungary 4-2 and later outplayed Ecuador 3-2

Angola beat New Zealand and Canada 2-1 in both games while Senegal was too strong for the USA in their opener 4-1. The baby Lions later beat Netherlands 3-1 to book their knock out spot.

African champions Cameroon lost their first game against Tajikistan by a narrow margin while they suffered a heavy blow earlier this morning to Argentina. 3-1 at full time.

