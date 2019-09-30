Cameroon's national dialogue opens today [Morning Call]

Cameroon’s government will today begin in Yaounde what it calls a national dialogue on the separatist crisis in its Northwest and Southwest regions. But separatist leaders invited to the talks say they will not take part in any dialogue unless it is held outside Cameroon with non-Cameroonians as mediators.

The government has stated it will not accept a foreign mediator. It also says it has invited more than 1,000 people, including lawmakers, clergy, teachers, and civil society activists and would be chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.